AFC Notes: Denzel Boston, Nnamdi Madubuike, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

During an interview on NFL Network, second-round WR Denzel Boston said he and first-round WR KC Concepcion are already forming a tight bond as they begin their careers with the Browns in Cleveland.

“Our relationship has now gone to a brother kind of thing,” Boston said. “We only call each other ‘brother’ around the facility or when we see each other. We’re always hanging out outside the facility, just trying to do something to make sure we’re building that bond with each other—constantly being around each other, learning from each other, pushing each other each and every day. When you have that friendship, it brings fun to the field and allows you guys to go out there and have fun and make plays off of each other. We’re matching energy all the time.”

Ravens

Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike‘s status for the 2026 season remains uncertain after a neck injury that sidelined him for most of the 2025 season. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter wouldn’t put a timeline on his recovery but said he’s “trending in a great direction.”

“I’ll probably, again, leave that up to him (to answer) when it’s really to the point where he may be out there, but he’s definitely getting a lot of work in,” Minter said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “He’s trending in a great direction, I would say.”

“Everybody kind of knows the timeline of when it happened, but the way that guy operates, the way that guy works, I don’t think there is a timeline for him. He’s an impressive dude in how he goes about his business, just as most of our guys are.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson had some tough moments in his rookie year, including a brutal special teams mistake in a loss to Seattle early in the year. Johnson reflected on the ebbs and flows of the sport while keeping his mind focused on the present and doing the little things right.

“There’s ups and downs to football,” Johnson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. “I feel like that was a down moment for me, but everybody has down moments. I feel like it’s me overcoming that and really just keep my mind straight. Keeping my mind forward and getting ready to go.”

“I mean, right now, it’s just all about me doing little things, getting better, just waiting on my time to come. That’s my main thing that’s been on my mind. Just waiting on my time to come, and my time will come to shine for sure.”