Raiders Announce Two Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed WR Brandon Johnson and placed WR Corey Rucker on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

We have signed WR Brandon Johnson. In a corresponding move, we have placed WR Corey Rucker on the Reserve/Injured list. Read More ➡️ https://t.co/ZhsewW8xWB pic.twitter.com/O2KXLwPpMe — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 10, 2026

Johnson, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2022. He bounced on and off their practice squad before catching on with the Steelers’ practice squad in August 2024.

He was also on and off Pittsburgh’s taxi squad before catching on with the Buccaneers in October of last year. Tampa Bay waived him after a couple of months and had brief stints with the Steelers and Broncos. He returned to Pittsburgh this offseason.

For his career, Johnson has appeared in 23 games and recorded 26 receptions on 45 targets for 335 yars (12.9 YPC) and five touchdowns.