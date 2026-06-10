Dolphins Sign C Aaron Brewer To Three-Year Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins signed C Aaron Brewer to a three-year, $52.5 million extension on Wednesday.

The contract includes $37 million guaranteed and makes him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Reports from earlier this offseason mentioned that Brewer was a priority extension candidate for Miami and it looks like the two sides were able to knock out a deal before the start of the season.

Brewer, 28, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason and has been on the roster ever since.

Brewer returned to the Titans in 2023 on a one-year restricted tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season. He then signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2024 season and is scheduled to make a base salary of $6,465,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Brewer appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, making 16 starts at center.