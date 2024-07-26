AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s excited to play in preseason games this year as he’s not had an opportunity to do so in years past.

“I think that’s the best way to go about it this year, we’ll try it out,” Burrow said, via Around The NFL. “I think in order for us to be our best in the beginning of the year I think we kind of need that. It’s something we wanted to do in years past but haven’t been able to. But I’m excited to get that done this year.”

Burrow added that there’s not a plan for exactly how much he will play in the preseason just quite yet.

“We haven’t really had those discussions yet,” Burrow said. “I imagine how we play in that preseason game when we’re in there will also play a part. I think there’s a lot of factors.”

Burrow is happy with the progress that he’s made but still believes he has a ways yet to go.

“I was happy with today,” he said. “Still feeling it out, still have some throws where it’s like, ‘Well what did that look like?’ Usually goes where I want it to but doesn’t spin the way I want it to. So, we’re still working through that. But I feel really good about where I’m at. I feel like I kind of figured something out toward the end of the practice there in individuals. So, looking forward to exploring that a little more.”

Ravens

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN conducted a survey of NFL evaluators which ranked Ravens veteran OT Ronnie Stanley at the No. 10 spot on a list of offensive tackles after he was unranked last season and was once the No. 5 tackle.

“He’s similar to Mailata to me,” a personnel evaluator with an NFC team said regarding Stanley. “He’s a big, athletic OT who can move with ease but has mental [lapses]/consistency issues.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris said the team told him they declined his fifth-year option partially because “they didn’t know which direction the offense is headed,” per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

said the team told him they declined his fifth-year option partially because “they didn’t know which direction the offense is headed,” per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Steelers QB Russell Wilson talked about how he’s approaching the upcoming season despite not being completely guaranteed the starting job: “I look at it as, just lead the way you’re supposed to. I know how to do that at the highest level. It’s our team, it’s our opportunity to win, it’s our opportunity to do what we want to accomplish.” (Gerry Dulac)

talked about how he’s approaching the upcoming season despite not being completely guaranteed the starting job: “I look at it as, just lead the way you’re supposed to. I know how to do that at the highest level. It’s our team, it’s our opportunity to win, it’s our opportunity to do what we want to accomplish.” (Gerry Dulac) Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said QB Russell Wilson woke up with calf tightness on Thursday and it was a coaching staff decision to sit him, although Wilson pleaded to go. (Brooke Pryor)

said QB woke up with calf tightness on Thursday and it was a coaching staff decision to sit him, although Wilson pleaded to go. (Brooke Pryor) Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan on the contract situation with DL Cameron Heyward : “Cam’s got a lot of football ahead of him still. I expect him to be here for years to come.” (Pryor)

on the contract situation with DL : “Cam’s got a lot of football ahead of him still. I expect him to be here for years to come.” (Pryor) Khan also mentioned there’s “nothing ongoing right now” when it comes to a trade for a WR. (Pryor)

Heyward responded to a question on if he’s confident they’ll get a deal done: “Am I confident? I don’t like to go either way with that because you get your hopes up and something doesn’t happen. This team needs my leadership and production and I look forward to doing it.” (Gerry Dulac)