Ravens Signing Iowa UDFA LB Jay Higgins

Per Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing LB Jay Higgins, who went undrafted out of Iowa in this year’s draft.

Higgins, 23, began his career at Iowa in 2020 and was named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2024, as well as being named a Unanimous All-American.

He was also twice named First-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024.

During his five seasons with Iowa, Higgins recorded 335 tackles, three and a half sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and nine pass deflections.