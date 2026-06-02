Seahawks Signing OLB Derick Hall To Three-Year, $42M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks are signing OLB Derick Hall to a three-year, $42 million extension.
Schefter adds the deal has a maximum value of $46.5 million and includes $21 million guaranteed. Hall was entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and was scheduled to make a base salary of $1,993,038.
Hall, 25, was named first-team All-SEC in 2022 at Auburn. The Seahawks drafted him with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,115,576 rookie contract that included a $3,629,510 signing bonus.
In 2025, Hall appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass defenses.
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