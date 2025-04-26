Bengals Signing UDFA QB Payton Thorne

Per Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are signing former Auburn QB Payton Thorne to a contract after he went undrafted.

Thorne, 23, started his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Auburn in 2023.

He redshirted for the Spartans before playing three seasons with the team, he then played two more seasons for the Tigers.

During his six-year college career, Thorne appeared in 53 games and made 48 starts. He threw for 10,961 yards, completing 61.4 percent of his passes to go along with 86 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He also rushed 413 times for 1,068 yards and 11 touchdowns.