Buccaneers Officially Sign Three Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they officially signed CB Kemon Hall, CB Chase Lucas, and DL Haggai Ndubuisi on Friday.

Buccaneers Sign Kemon Hall, Chase Lucas and Haggai Ndubuisi Press Release: https://t.co/JR3HCCjK2S — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) April 10, 2026

Hall, 28, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Hall was added to the Chargers’ practice squad before joining the Vikings. From there, he had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the Cowboys. Dallas later waived Hall and he was claimed by the Chargers for another stint with the team.

He later caught on with the 49ers before being waived and then joined the Cowboys for a second stint. He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad until catching on with the Titans in October 2025.

In 2025, Hall appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded nine tackles, one forced fumble and two tackles for loss.

Lucas, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts in 2023 and re-signed to the practice squad. From there, Lucas signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for 2024 and re-signed on a futures deal after spending 2024 on the practice squad.

In 2025, Lucas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles and one pass defense.