Buccaneers Also Signing CB Chase Lucas

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Buccaneers are signing former 49ers CB Chase Lucas to a one-year deal.
It was reported earlier today Tampa Bay is also signing CB Kemon Hall to a one-year contract.
Lucas, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.
He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts in 2023 and re-signed to the practice squad. From there, Lucas signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for 2024 and re-signed on a futures deal after spending 2024 on the practice squad.
In 2025, Lucas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles and one pass defense.
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