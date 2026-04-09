Buccaneers Also Signing CB Chase Lucas

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Buccaneers are signing former 49ers CB Chase Lucas to a one-year deal.

It was reported earlier today Tampa Bay is also signing CB Kemon Hall to a one-year contract.

Lucas, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts in 2023 and re-signed to the practice squad. From there, Lucas signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for 2024 and re-signed on a futures deal after spending 2024 on the practice squad.

In 2025, Lucas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles and one pass defense.