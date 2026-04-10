Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. Visiting Bengals On Friday

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. is taking a top-30 visit with the Bengals on Friday.

Here’s a full list of Bain’s reported visits so far:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Bain, 21, was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes and was a three time All-ACC selection, including first-team in 2025. He was named the defensive rookie of the year in 2023 and was the ACC defensive player of the year in 2025. He was also the Ted Hendricks award winner in 2025 as the nations top defensive end.

Throughout his three-year career at Miami, Bain appeared in 38 games, making 36 starts. He tallied 121 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defended and an interception.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.