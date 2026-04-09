49ers Signing DE Cam Sample To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Bengals DE Cam Sample to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Sample, 26, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sample finished the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that included a $788,142 signing bonus before re-signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati last off-season.

In 2025, Sample appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and made two starts. He tallied 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.