NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Mike Evans, Trey McBride, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk made a recent appearance on NFL Network and said that WR Mike Evans is looking a lot better than the team expected since joining his teammates for offseason workouts.

“Mike has been so impressive, and I feel like that’s saying so much because we were expecting so much,” Juszczyk told NFL Network, via joebucsfan.com. “Your expectations are already high, and I feel like he’s already exceeded that. He has been unguardable at practice. Red zone has been an absolute problem. He’s a great teammate. I think everyone has already enjoyed his presence so much. I think he’s going to be an incredible leader for the wide receivers room. It’s hard to imagine a better addition than Mike has been.”

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride says he was impressed by the size of rookie QB Carson Beck during an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys.

“He’s huge. He looks like a tight end,” McBride said. “I’m like s—t, bigger than me, you know? But, no, he’s a stud. He throws the ball really well. I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this league. . . . I don’t know about Week 1 unless something crazy happens, but he definitely has a chance to be a guy for sure.”

Cardinals

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cardinals CB Will Johnson talked about his excitement to face some of the teams within the division to see how they can stack up against the defending champion Seahawks, Myles Garrett and the Rams, and the talented 49ers.

“I think we got a good opportunity in front of us to surprise a lot of people this year,” Johnson said. “They’re just continuing to try to stack the teams against us, but we gonna be ready when the time comes.”