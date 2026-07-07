Latest On WR Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk have been in a saga all offseason, as the receiver has publicly said he will sign with the Commanders once San Francisco releases him. The team voided Aiyuk’s guarantees after he cut off contact, and they were trying to recoup something in a trade after handing him a four-year, $120 million deal.

Aiyuk took to his Instagram story to tell his side of everything that has gone down. He was clear he won’t be reinstating, which prevents him from being released and signing with another team until he does so.

“I will not be reinstating with them nor ever doing any kind of business with them,” Aiyuk said. “I’m locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season!”

Aiyuk disputed the reasonings for his voided guarantees, saying the decision was made long before it became official and the team is putting out a false narrative to the fan base. He was insistent that he had told the team he would not be returning after the guarantees were voided, as he claims he did everything that was required in his rehab, but they still voided his guarantees.

“When the news finally came out that my guarantees were voided in November. The Team continued to lie to the media/fan base acting as if that was not a decision that was made in July. Continually saying that I would be returning, despite the fact that I told them on numerous occasions that I would not be. With the severity of my injury and guarantees no longer on the table that was not an option,” he added.

“We are 1 year from the date in which they made the decision to void my guarantees due to ‘missed rehab’ yet they have the footage and the gps information that shows I reached markers I ever hit even before injury. All before the required recovery time ordered by the surgeon.”

Although the assumption for most of the offseason has been that Aiyuk would eventually land with the Commanders to reunite with college teammate QB Jayden Daniels, Jason La Canfora reports NFL executives have grown uneasy about signing him, even to a veteran-minimum deal.

One top exec for a team pursuing receiver help told Canfora that Aiyuk isn’t in consideration for them at all because of the off-field antics.

Canfora thinks any chances of Washington pursuing Aiyuk might be gone following his public disagreement with Daniels. Considering Washington could still use receiver help, Canfora named veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins as an option who could make sense for veteran depth.

Aiyuk, 28, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk and the Commanders as the news is available.