AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Harold Landry, Bills, Patriots, Jets

Bills

There has been speculation about Bills WR Keon Coleman‘s future on the team after owner Terry Pegula admitted former HC Sean McDermott made the decision to take Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft instead of GM Brandon Beane. Buffalo HC Joe Brady is confident that Coleman’s work ethic will lead to greater development in 2026.

“The thing with Keon is, from a football standpoint, man, his work ethic, his approach, how he’s going through it … If Keon just takes care of himself off the field and shows up, he’s going to be good to go,” Brady said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “The growth that Keon’s going to have from this year to the next, Keon is on our football team. Keon, I’ve never said anything negative. I was the first to tell everybody, ‘I wanted Keon Coleman.’ So Keon’s not just going to be pushed aside. He’s going to continue to develop.”

Patriots

Patriots EDGE Harold Landry battled through a lingering knee injury last season, resulting in 8.5 sacks, which was his least amount since 2020. New England HC Mike Vrabel said Landry was visibly struggling with the issue and is unsure where his recovery is at right now.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Vrabel said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “I think that anybody that watched tape could see Harold before hurting his knee, and then after. And so he’s a player that cares deeply about the team and his performance, and the impact that he makes, so I was disappointed for him. But like everything else, he works his tail off right now to get back. So I don’t really know where it’s at right now, because he’s going through the rehab process.”

Jets

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes that the Jets added veterans to supplement the roster while giving second-year coach Aaron Glenn a chance to raise the team’s floor and turn the culture around, rather than fully tanking for a future quarterback. One executive said: “People were crushing them for getting old guys, but you gotta give Aaron Glenn a chance… You still gotta raise the floor and turn the culture. You don’t want to be like Cleveland with a tanking culture hanging over your franchise.”

a chance to raise the team’s floor and turn the culture around, rather than fully tanking for a future quarterback. One executive said: “People were crushing them for getting old guys, but you gotta give Aaron Glenn a chance… You still gotta raise the floor and turn the culture. You don’t want to be like Cleveland with a tanking culture hanging over your franchise.” Another executive observed a familiar pattern with the Jets trading good players for picks, struggling to find a quarterback, and repeating the cycle: “I would guess the owner is very involved with that thought process.”

Executives agreed the veterans were brought in to help culture, as Glenn cannot replicate what his former HC Dan Campbell did in Detroit: “They’ve done a good enough job supplementing their roster to where they don’t have a lot of glaring holes now, so they could move up or down in the draft… Their roster is not bad. This should probably be the last free-agency period where they are really aggressive. You need to plan and budget like you are hitting on these draft picks.”