BREAKING: Packers Trading WR Dontayvion Wicks To Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are trading WR Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Schefter also notes that Eagles WR A.J. Brown‘s future on the team remains a topic of conversation as we approach the 2026 NFL Draft, and that if a trade occurs, it would likely happen after June 1 when his cap hit is more manageable.

Last month, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wicks came up in his discussions about other receivers who could be on the trade market this offseason.

Green Bay has a deep receiving corps and has regularly gotten trade interest for different players the last few years. Wicks is entering the final years of his rookie contract.

Philadelphia has now acquired three receivers this offseason, including Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore, and now Wicks.

Wicks, 24, was a two-year starter at Virginia and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2021. He was drafted by the Packers with the No. 159 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,142,544 rookie contract that included a $302,544 signing bonus. Wicks is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Wicks appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 30 passes on 46 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns.