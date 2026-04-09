NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Drew Petzing, Lions, Packers Draft Visits, Vikings

Lions

Detroit hired former Cardinals OC Drew Petzing in the same role after moving on from John Morton following one season in that role. Lions HC Dan Campbell loves the way Petzing attacks matchups and praised his adaptability, while expressing excitement about having him.

“The first thing that drew me to him was his tape,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “Anytime we had crossover tape I love what they did offensively. I loved the fact that when you really watch his tape, he’s about the matchups, man, and he’s finding them wherever he can find them.”

“Nothing throws him off. He’s ready to adapt and adjust to whatever you want and whatever you need. ‘We’re going to make it work. We’re going to maximize this.’ He’s been great, man. He’s been good.”

Packers

Vikings

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Vikings’ acquisition of QB Kyler Murray : “Minnesota improved. I like what they did with Kyler Murray. How could you not? They have a ton of talent on offense. They have a more competitive QB room now.”

: “Minnesota improved. I like what they did with Kyler Murray. How could you not? They have a ton of talent on offense. They have a more competitive QB room now.” Executives compared Murray’s potential impact to past quarterbacks: “They lost some pieces on defense and had to shed a lot of cap. Without a GM in place, I’d imagine (defensive coordinator) Brian Flores is very involved in what decisions are being made on defense, and he’ll be able to adjust. That should give them some comfort.”