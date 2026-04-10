AFC Notes: Justin Simmons, Kirk Cousins, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos released S Justin Simmons for salary cap purposes before the 2024 season after spending eight years with the team and earning four second-team All-Pro selections. Simmons is currently a free agent and being selective with his next team, but he was clear about his desire to end his career back with Denver.

“One day down the road, hopefully there’s an opportunity to come back — I’d love to play in Denver again, but if not, even just to retire a Bronco would mean the world to me,” Simmons said, via Tom Green of Guerilla Sports.

Simmons opened up about how difficult their continued lack of postseason appearances was on him because he was one of the stars on the team.

“I took (not going to the playoffs) more to heart than people realize,” Simmons said. “It was extremely frustrating… It felt like I was the poster (boy for the team).”

Chiefs

Chiefs WRs Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton were on a livestream on social media recently, and one topic that came up was the makeup of their receiver room. Both Rice and Thornton didn’t care whether they add a rookie or a veteran, as Rice called out Eagles’ A.J. Brown and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate by name as options he would like.

“A.J. Brown would be nice in the room, but we go get Carnell Tate or something, that’d be fire too,” Rice said. “I ain’t gonna lie.”

“We’re a young room already, so it don’t really matter what we do. We’re already young.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins said the best player between him and presumptive first-overall pick QB Fernando Mendoza should start, while adding that he’s willing to help him learn and grow if that’s his role.

“I honestly don’t want to start unless I’m the best option, and I told Klint that,” Cousins said, via PFT. “The best player should play. As long as that’s the case, I have no qualms about however it plays out. I do think Fernando is going to be a great addition to our team. I think he’s going to have a great future in our league. I have no problem being a voice in the room to help him to the degree I can. He’s going to have great support around him with the coaching staff, but to be able to watch a veteran quarterback go through his habits and routines and process, that can be a great asset for him. He was here yesterday on his draft day visit. We were able to watch film together. I think he’ll be a great addition to the room.”