Titans Sign DL Marlon Davidson

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms with DL Marlon Davidson.

Davidson, 25, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn.

He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed. He was in the third year of that deal when the Falcons elected to waive him.

Davidson later caught on with the Titans practice squad in 2023 and was soon promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Davidson appeared in five games for the Falcons and made three starts. He recorded 10 tackles and one sack.