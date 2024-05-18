AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DT Grover Stewart has instantly become one of the best run defenders in the NFL, but he aims to improve his pass rushing to become a game wrecker.

“I just want to be an elite player, man,” Stewart said, via Paul Bretl of the Colts Wire. “I know that I’ve been labeled as one of the best run-stoppers in the league, but I want to get to that next level like I always say, man. Like everybody big on getting the quarterback, so I want to show them that I can do that too, along with stopping the run.”

“I mean, I’ve just got to take more advantage of my opportunity when I’m out there. Make it happen when I’m out there.”

Texans

Houston made a splash in the offseason by adding WR Stefon Diggs to an already talented group of receivers. Texans second-round CB Kamari Lassiter is ready to get to work and improve his skillset against elite players.

“I’m excited to see all the guys,” Lassiter said, via Cole Thompson of the Texans Wire. “We’ve got a really talented group of guys. I’m just excited to go out there and compete with all of them. There’s not really one guy that I can just set out to decide because they’re all so elite and talented.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis went through an intense rookie season where he quickly found himself as the starter due to injury before suffering a multitude of minor injuries himself. Levis has been using the offseason to get acclimated with the playbook and recover.

“I feel great,” Levis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Having these last five to six weeks to be with the guys and learn the offense, obviously that jump-start is huge. But physically, I feel like I am in a better spot than I’ve been in a really, really long time. That is one of the things I was looking to improve the most this offseason — getting healthy, getting my stuff back and being able to play the game like I know I can. So it’s been cool to feel my body get to that point, and I am going to keep working to get past there.”