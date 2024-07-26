AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Will Anderson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is in a good place with his shoulder despite taking time off during their offseason program: “I’m feeling really good. I’ve been doing it all, you know, we’ve got a game coming up soon, so I’ve got to be ready.” (Amanda Foster)

Per George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin, C Ryan Kelly said the Colts "have made it pretty clear they don't want to do an early extension" before he finishes his walk year in 2024: "It is what it is."

Colts GM Chris Ballard cited his policy of not discussing contracts when asked about Kelly but pointed out Indianapolis has a good track record of taking care of its veteran players. (Bremer)

Ballard didn't rule out making some moves in the secondary but added they want to see the competition play out a while for spots beyond CB Kenny Moore and S Julian Blackmon . (Joel Erickson)

Colts HC Shane Steichen made it evident that they will continue to utilize QB Anthony Richardson's rushing ability: "Are you gonna limit Steph Curry from shooting 3-pointers?" (James Boyd)

Richardson reiterated that statement: "My legs always been one of my superpowers. So, trying to take that away from me, I don't think that's a good thing for this offense." (Boyd)

Texans

Houston DE Will Anderson was an integral part of the massive turnaround the Texans saw in 2023 which led to them winning the division and a playoff game. Despite his success, Anderson discussed how his focus this offseason was to put on weight.

“Last year I was like 248 and by the time we got to like the Ravens game I felt like I was getting tossed around,” Anderson said, via the team’s YouTube. “I kinda bulked up a little this offseason. Tried to keep my speed, I did keep my speed. I’m like 263 now. I feel good, some people still doubt me a little bit. I appreciate you for that.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan mentioned OLB Harold Landry is still out sick while CB Chidobe Awuzie is likely to miss a couple weeks with a calf injury. (Paul Kuharsky)

Tennessee CB L'Jarius Sneed states he's healthy and he just has to maintain himself to get to Week 1. (Kuharsky)