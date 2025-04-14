NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Rams HC Sean McVay has high praise for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and believes he will be a serious threat to opposing defenses for several years to come.

“The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable,” McVay told ESPN’s John Keim. “He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing … the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That’s one of the things I loved about watching him. I don’t see that changing. … He’s going to be really scary for a long time.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, with QB Dak Prescott excited about what Schottenheimer can bring to the team, transitioning from offensive coordinator.

“Just excitement,” Prescott said. “I’ve known Schotty. He’s been there the last three years, first year being a consultant, that it’s not any monumental conversations that needed to happen, but his direction and the way he sees this offense going, the way he sees this team knowing, it’s clear throughout the team with the guys, with the men he’s hired as coaches, the way he’s got this whole building on the same page. Just excited for this chapter under him.”

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys will open the voluntary offseason program with LB Micah Parsons in attendance.

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson has already been hosting workouts with his new receivers, as he indicated that he would during a press conference last month.

“A lot of us want to get throwing already,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve already talked to Malik [Nabers] a little bit about that and Theo and some of the receivers, Darius, Wan’Dale, [Running back Tyrone] Tracey. Just a lot guys want to get together and start working. I’m excited about doing that right away and start spinning the football around with those guys.”