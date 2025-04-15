AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Liam Coen, Mitch Morse, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen was asked about the state of the team’s offensive line following free agency and ahead of the draft.

“I think from that standpoint, we’re always looking to add to the roster, whether it’s through the draft, free agency, things like that,” Coen said. “But I do believe we brought in some players to come help compete in that room. Obviously, with (Robert) Hainsey knowing the system, and (Patrick) Mekari playing a lot of football, and guys coming in, it’s only going to help. (It’ll) Help add competitiveness to the room and also just some accountability to knowing the system that’ll help everybody in that room. So it’s cool, both of our centers actually know a version of the system in different ways, but it’s only going to help bringing those guys in.”

