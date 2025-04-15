AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Liam Coen, Mitch Morse, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars
Retired Jaguars C Mitch Morse explained how the team graciously handled his retirement and left a great impression on him during his exit from the NFL.
“That is the thing that guys don’t understand. Like Jacksonville had the opportunity to claw back money. I signed a two-year contract. I only met one year of that obligation, right? So the fact that they were so gracious and understanding of this process,” Morse said on the Centered on Buffalo podcast. “And who knows, they could have let me go, I don’t know, but they seemed to want to do right by me. They made that very clear from the ownership to, you know, the new manager, to the new team president, Tony Boselli. Like I had guaranteed money the next year. I didn’t get that, but that was totally fine by me. Didn’t want it. They didn’t claw back the money that they gave me, unbelievable. You know, it was, it was just really good business done by them when they didn’t have to.”
Jaguars
Jaguars HC Liam Coen was asked about the state of the team’s offensive line following free agency and ahead of the draft.
“I think from that standpoint, we’re always looking to add to the roster, whether it’s through the draft, free agency, things like that,” Coen said. “But I do believe we brought in some players to come help compete in that room. Obviously, with (Robert) Hainsey knowing the system, and (Patrick) Mekari playing a lot of football, and guys coming in, it’s only going to help. (It’ll) Help add competitiveness to the room and also just some accountability to knowing the system that’ll help everybody in that room. So it’s cool, both of our centers actually know a version of the system in different ways, but it’s only going to help bringing those guys in.”
Titans
- Titans HC Brian Callahan said CB L’Jarius Sneed is coming along well and will likely be ready for camp. (Turron Davenport)
- Callahan said he’s talked to JC Latham about moving to right tackle, adding that Latham is: “ready to roll.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Callahan expects that linebackers Cedric Gray and James Williams will step up, along with incoming veteran Cody Barton. (Wyatt)
- Borgonzi on OT Nicholas Petit-Frere competing for a job in training camp: “I see him competing in camp for one of those spots. Maybe it’s the swing tackle role at this point. But he’ll be in there competing.” (TitansWire)
- Callahan is hopeful C Lloyd Cushenberry will be ready for training camp, but added that the team would remain patient with him as he recovers from an Achilles injury. (Wyatt)
- As for WR Treylon Burks, he will not be ready for training camp but possibly the season. (Paul Kuharsky)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!