Latest On Trade Market For Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that the Browns’ decision to sign QB Joe Flacco is a sign that it’s less likely they trade for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins.

Breer says the Falcons and Browns have been in touch over the past couple of months from a big-picture perspective on what a trade could potentially look like. Cousins and Browns HC Kevin Stefanski worked together with the Vikings, and the Browns needed help at the position this offseason. On paper, a deal made a lot of sense.

However, the two sides needed to work out not only draft pick compensation, but also how to divide Cousins’ $27.5 million salary. Breer notes the Falcons have been resistant to eating too much of the deal to essentially buy a pick back.

Breer points out Flacco signed for a base value of $4 million and a maximum value of $13 million when factoring in incentives. That’s a hint as to what Cleveland might have been willing to pay for Cousins. He also notes it’s a clue as to where Atlanta wasn’t willing to go.

There are other factors at play, including Cousins’ no-trade clause which he has said he does not plan to waive until after the draft, but Breer adds his sense is the Browns viewed Flacco and Cousins similarly, and in the end went with the cheaper, less complicated option.

Breer doesn’t completely rule out the idea of Cousins landing in Cleveland eventually but notes it’s far less likely. He also points out the landing spots for Cousins are drying up. He notes the Steelers could be an option if things fall through with QB Aaron Rodgers, or another starter could get hurt this summer. But even then, Cousins’ no-trade clause remains a complicating factor.

Throughout this whole situation, the Falcons have reiterated they are content to keep Cousins as a backup in 2025 but remain open to a trade as long as it makes sense for them.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.