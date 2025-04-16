Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson Reportedly Visited Four Teams, Including Texans

According to Ian Rapoport, Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson is taking an official top-30 visit to the Texans on Wednesday.
This becomes Jackson’s fourth pre-draft visit. The full list includes:
- Eagles (Tony Pauline)
- Giants (Dan Duggan)
- Texans
- Titans (Paul Kuharsky)
He’s considered among the top offensive linemen available in the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to be a second-round pick.
Jackson, 22, was a three-year starter at Ohio State. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, was First Team All-Big Ten in 2023, and Second Team All-Big Ten in 2022.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Browns G Wyatt Teller.
During his college career, Jackson appeared in 53 games and started 40 times, including 31 at left guard and nine at left tackle.
