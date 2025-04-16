AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Colts, Texans, Titans

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!
Colts
- Utah TE Caleb Lohner had a 30 visit with the Colts. (Arye Pulli)
- Michigan OL Myles Hinton will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Destin Adams)
Texans
- Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli)
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Jordan Schultz)
- Michigan State OL Luke Newman had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Minnesota OL Aireaontae Ersery took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli)
- Northwestern TE Thomas Gordon worked out for the Texans at their local prospect day. (Wilson)
- Houston QB Donovan Smith is working out for the Texans at their local prospect day, (Wilson)
- USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)
- Michigan DT Kenneth Grant took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Missouri WR Luther Burden has a 30 visit scheduled with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Titans. (Ian Rapoport)
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- Texas DT Vernon Broughton took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Paul Kuharsky)
- USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)
- South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, Oregon RB Jordan James, UTSA CB Zah Frazier, Texas S Andrew Mukuba and Massachusetts WR Jakobie Keeney-James took 30 visits with the Titans. (Paul Kuharsky)
- Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)
- Georgia G Tate Ratledge took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)
