AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Colts, Texans, Titans

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Colts

Utah TE Caleb Lohner had a 30 visit with the Colts. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Colts. (Arye Pulli) Michigan OL Myles Hinton will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Destin Adams)

Texans

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli) Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Jordan Schultz)

had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Jordan Schultz) Michigan State OL Luke Newman had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Minnesota OL Aireaontae Ersery took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Ole Miss WR Tre Harris will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli)

will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli) Northwestern TE Thomas Gordon worked out for the Texans at their local prospect day. (Wilson)

worked out for the Texans at their local prospect day. (Wilson) Houston QB Donovan Smith is working out for the Texans at their local prospect day, (Wilson)

is working out for the Texans at their local prospect day, (Wilson) USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler) Michigan DT Kenneth Grant took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Missouri WR Luther Burden has a 30 visit scheduled with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Titans. (Easton Freeze) Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Titans. ( Ian Rapoport )

Ian Rapoport Louisville CB Quincy Riley will take a 30 visit with the Titans. ( Turron Davenport )

Turron Davenport Texas DT Vernon Broughton took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Paul Kuharsky)

took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Paul Kuharsky) USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler) South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)

had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze) Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo , Oregon RB Jordan James , UTSA CB Zah Frazier , Texas S Andrew Mukuba and Massachusetts WR Jakobie Keeney-James took 30 visits with the Titans. (Paul Kuharsky)

, Oregon RB , UTSA CB , Texas S and Massachusetts WR took 30 visits with the Titans. (Paul Kuharsky) Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)

took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze) Georgia G Tate Ratledge took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)