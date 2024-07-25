AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks, Texans, Titans

Texans

Stefon Diggs

Texans QB C.J. Stroud said WR Stefon Diggs adds an extra element to the offense and said that the team is flush with weapons around him.

“Stefon is somebody that can open up the playbook, but we have all these guys around,” Stroud said, via ESPN. “It’s a five-headed monster. It’s definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options.”

New Texans RB Joe Mixon believes the group has the potential to be amongst the league’s best.

“With the weapons that we have, man it is a hell of a thing,” Mixon said. “I think as long as we execute, do all the right things well, and build that chemistry I think that it’s going to go a long way. In the offense, the sky’s the limit.”

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said WR Treylon Burks has worked hard this offseason to prove why the team spent a first-round pick on him.

“I think Treylon has really grown up,” Carthon said, via PFT. “He sent us a picture during the offseason, this little break here, showing his new physique. He came in and he really took to heart the conversation that he had with myself and coach [Brian Callahan]. And he’s completely bought in. I’ve messaged with him throughout the offseason and I think he’s in a really good spot. And, again, we added Tyler, we added Calvin, obviously D-Hop was here. But for a young guy like that, he has vets that he can learn from.”