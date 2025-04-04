AFC Notes: Robert Hainsey, Mike Borgonzi, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville signed C Robert Hainsey in free agency after a year spent with new HC Liam Coen in Tampa Bay. Coen talked about how his prior experience with Hainsey played a role in their interest, citing how Hainsey contributed even after losing the starting job to C Graham Barton.

“He was really one of the voices in that room that I thought stood out all the way through and consistent as a leader, and as somebody that does things the right way, communicates at a high level, and when he does get on the field, plays his ass off. That’s what he’s done,” Coen said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“He was playing to say, man, this is who I am. This is how I play it. Didn’t work out for him this year, ends up, Graham Barton wins the job and plays, but how he mentored that situation and that relationship while also communicating to the rest of the offense, that was really why we ended up wanting to go and do that.”

Titans

The Titans sit with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and there’s some question as to whether they stay put or trade down. GM Mike Borgonzi said they are shifting focus toward the draft and plan meetings with their coaching staff to figure out how they will proceed.

“It is a balance,” Borgonzi said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “But for as much time as we can be in (meetings), watching players, the clicker does not leave my hand when we’re in there, I’ll say that. The schedule with free agency can be a little tricky, but once that first wave settled down in free agency, we were able to get into more of a groove with the college meetings and now we’re really focusing in (on the draft). Over this next month we’ll have meetings with the coaches, we’ll have meetings with the medical staff, security, and we’ll also be going up and down the draft board again with all the information we got from the combine – the medical, some more of the character information. So, there will be some adjustments to the board based on that information. But we’re getting close.”

Borgonzi has been pleased with their personnel staff, including president of football operations Chad Brinker, assistant general manager Dave Ziegler, and vice president of football advisor Reggie McKenzie.

“It’s a great group,” Borgonzi said. “And things Chad does puts me in a position where I can dive into the film and concentrate on the draft. I think that was part of the set-up that has really gone well so far.”

Brinker called Borgonzi a “really gifted” talent evaluator.

“I am excited about our front office staff, and how our coaches are working and have been so receptive of the change,” Brinker said. “Mike is really gifted. That clicker doesn’t leave his hand all day, and that is the purpose of this set-up. He is watching tape all day. He is very thorough with his evaluations. He’s been great.”