AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Christian Harris, Laiatu Latu, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said he expects a big jump out of DE Laiatu Latu and pointed out his work ethic as a big reason why he thinks he can hit double-digit sacks.

“He does it the right way,” Steichen said, via PFT. “The way he works, his work ethic is tremendous. I think you’ll see a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. I think he had four [sacks] his rookie year, if we can get into double digits in Year 2 that’d be tremendous.”

Jaguars

Rams HC Sean McVay highlighted the ability of Jaguars HC Liam Coen to work with quarterbacks.

“It’s so difficult (the quarterback position), and then when you have people who understand what that entails,” McVay said of Coen, via JagsWire.com. “I just think there’s an ability to say, ‘Alright, how can I make the most difficult position as easy as possible? How can I have an understanding of exactly what they’re going through?’ I think that’s why you saw Baker (Mayfield) play at such a high level. We saw Will Levis when he was coaching at Kentucky play at such a high level, and I expect him to do the same thing with Trevor (Lawrence).”

Texans

Texans LB Christian Harris appeared in just three games last season after suffering a calf injury during the preseason, which landed him on injured reserve. DeMeco Ryans said his recovery took longer than expected and is looking forward to Harris having a full offseason of training.

“Christian, he just has to put the work in like Christian always does,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “It’s just an unfortunate thing that happened to him last year with the injury and it just took longer than we all expected. I know it was tough on Christian mentally. He was able to battle back and get in there some, but he just missed so much time last year. Christian was having an outstanding offseason the prior year. I’m looking forward to him doing the exact same thing and have a great offseason, come into training camp healthy, ready to go and let’s see what it looks like and compete.”

Harris reflected on his recovery, saying he was grateful to have the support of his family and teammates.

“Faith, for sure, family, my teammates supporting me,” Harris said. “All the time I was still in here working hard every day. They had a great plan of rehab for me.”

Harris returned to the lineup in December, recording a sack and 20 total tackles. Ryan praised him for his quick productivity upon returning.

“Christian was flying around,” Ryans said. “He’s playing fast. He’s sideline to sideline, made nice tackles, like he hadn’t missed a beat.”