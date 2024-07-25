Titans Waive UDFA RB Dillon Johnson

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced the team has waived UDFA RB Dillon Johnson, per Jim Wyatt.

He had been among the players competing for the No. 3 running back job but only made it a couple of days into camp before being cut.

Johnson, 22, began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

However, Johnson wasn’t selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and later signed with the Titans.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Huskies, Johnson started 28 of his 49 games. He rushed 462 times for 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 173 passes for 1,054 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.