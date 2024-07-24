Colts Place DT Raekwon Davis & DB Chris Lammons On Injured Lists

The Indianapolis Colts officially placed DT Raekwon Davis on the non-football illness list and DB Chris Lammons on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Both players can be activated from the lists at any point between now and Week 1.

Davis, 27, was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2020 draft. Davis signed a four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal with Miami and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Colts signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games and recorded 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sack.