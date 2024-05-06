NFL Transactions: Monday 5/6

Browns
- Signed C Brian Allen
Chargers
- Signed WR DJ Chark
Chiefs
- Waived WR Jacob Copeland, WR Isaiah Gathings, and DB Tyree Gillespie
- Signed Texas Christian RB Emani Bailey, Utah DB Miles Battle, Southern Mississippi LB Swayze Bozeman, Kansas State WR Phillip Brooks, James Madison WR Reggie Brown, Texas Tech TE Baylor Cupp, Marshall T Ethan Driskell, Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs, Florida State DT Fabien Lovett, Chattanooga T Griffin McDowell, Oklahoma G McKade Mettauer, Kent State DB D.J. Miller, Brigham Young P Ryan Rehkow, Southern California DB Christian Roland-Wallace, UCLA RB Carson Steele, Villanova T Nick Torres, and Central Connecticut State LB Luquay Washington
Commanders
- Signed LB Bo Bauer
Eagles
- Signed fifth-round G Trevor Keegan
Jets
- Waived QB Peewee Jarrett, LB Tre Jenkins, and DE Stephen Jones
- Signed DB Brandon Codrington, QB Andrew Preasley, and QB Colby Suits
Packers
- Waived DB Anthony Johnson, LB Deandre Johnson, and WR Thyrick Pitts with an injury designation
- Signed WR Julian Hicks, C Lecitus Smith, and WR Dimitri Stanley
Raiders
- Signed WR Jalen Guyton
Ravens
- Waived WR Jelani Baker and DT Tre’Davious Colbert
- Signed QB Emory Jones and DE C.J. Ravenell
Seahawks
- Signed DT Buddha Jones
- Signed first-round DT Bryon Murphy
Titans
- Signed DT Marlon Davidson
