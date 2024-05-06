NFL Transactions: Monday 5/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Signed C Brian Allen

Chargers

  • Signed WR DJ Chark

Chiefs

Commanders

Eagles

Jets

  • Waived QB Peewee Jarrett, LB Tre Jenkins, and DE Stephen Jones
  • Signed DB Brandon Codrington, QB Andrew Preasley, and QB Colby Suits

Packers

  • Waived DB Anthony Johnson, LB Deandre Johnson, and WR Thyrick Pitts with an injury designation
  • Signed WR Julian Hicks, C Lecitus Smith, and WR Dimitri Stanley

Raiders

  • Signed WR Jalen Guyton

Ravens

  • Waived WR Jelani Baker and DT Tre’Davious Colbert
  • Signed QB Emory Jones and DE C.J. Ravenell

Seahawks

Titans

  • Signed DT Marlon Davidson

