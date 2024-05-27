AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Steelers QB Russell Wilson said he doesn’t have any hard feelings about his release from Denver.

“I wouldn’t say I’m scalded,” Wilson said, via PFT. “I would say that if anything, I’ve just learned a lot and I think that internally you get better, you get tougher. You use your experiences, use the challenges that you’ve gone through to be the best version of you. And so I don’t blink and I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and commented on the team’s schedule. Mahomes noted that the only thing he doesn’t like is the team’s bye coming in Week Six, he is however excited to play on Christmas Day.

“The only thing I don’t like is the early bye,” Mahomes told McAfee, via Pro Football Talk. “The early bye is always tough. But other than that, I’m just ready to play football.”

“It’s the earliest I’ve ever had a bye,” Mahomes added. “We do get the Christmas Wednesday night game, which could be like a four-day weekend. But at the same time, that Week Six bye? It’s Texas Tech’s bye, too, so I can’t even go see my college team.”

Raiders

During his rookie offseason last year, Raiders DE Tyree Wilson was dealing with an injury that kept him from fully participating in OTAs. Wilson touched on how important it is for him to be going through the entire off-season program this year.

“It’s a big difference,” Wilson said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You can come in and not think about the injury and just focus on ball and your technique and get better every time you come on the field. I was definitely playing catch up. And I was still limited in the movement, just because of the foot.”

“At the beginning it was frustrating. Because, you know, you’re coming in from college being that guy and then you’re back at the bottom and you’ve got to work your way back up.”