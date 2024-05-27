NFC Notes: Marcus Mariota, Darren Waller, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders’ veteran QB Marcus Mariota said Jayden Daniels has looked good in practice and commands the offense well.

“He looks good,” Mariota said, via CommandersWire. “I think he really moves well and throws the ball well. For a young guy that comes in, he seems to really like to command the offense, and I think that is really important.”

Mariota reflected on his own career, describing how his time with the Titans humbled him but has never lost his love for the game.

“I think this game humbles you. I was humbled very early on in my career in Tennessee (Titans). I love ball; I love being around it. So, regardless of what my situation entails, I put a smile on my face, and I just love coming to work.”

Mariota explained he came to Washington for “a lot of factors,” including the organization’s new ownership, coaching staff, and players.

“There’s a lot of factors that led to me coming here,” Mariota said. “To be part of a new regime, a new owner, a new staff, new players. It’s a great opportunity to set the trajectory for a franchise. That opportunity itself was something I was excited to be a part of.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Trey Lance is heading into his final year under contract after the team declined his fifth-year option. Lance discussed his priorities at this point in his career and how he’s attacked improvement.

“(My confidence) is much higher than when I got into the NFL. … I feel great about where I’m at,” Lance said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Continuing to get better, continuing to learn, and just continuing to be a better quarterback.”

“The biggest thing for me, I’ve learned a lot about myself, who I am on and off the field. This offseason I feel like (I’m) probably at my best just as far as mentally, physically, spiritually just knowing who I am, where I am and being able to be present.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll still doesn’t know if veteran TE Darren Waller will be with the team in 2024 but told the media during a press conference that the team would adjust when the time comes.

“I would say the same thing I said last month, let Darren take what he needs to take and once the decision is made, we’ll go from there,” Daboll said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “[W]e have conversations, obviously, but when Darren makes his decision, that’s what we’ll go with.”