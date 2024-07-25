NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Eagles, Giants, Lions

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spoke to reporters and told them he is happy with where his relationship with HC Nick Sirianni is heading into the 2024 season, with Sirianni agreeing that the two have moved beyond their frustrations.

“The only thing you can judge your relationships on is your personal interactions with people, not any report that comes out,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “Jalen and I’s relationship is good. You just can judge it based on what your personal interactions are. When you hear a report like that, you don’t put much stock into it because, quite frankly, not everybody sees that. I’m so excited for him and I to get into our fourth year together.”

Giants

Per SNY’s Connor Hughes, Giants GM Joe Schoen was asked whether QB Daniel Jones ‘ injury guarantee would impact the team’s decision to play him at any point this year. Schoen said they’re going to take that day by day: “That’s a conversation down the road.”

was asked whether QB ‘ injury guarantee would impact the team’s decision to play him at any point this year. Schoen said they’re going to take that day by day: “That’s a conversation down the road.” Jones has been fully cleared for contact and will take part in all 11-on-11 drills, with the team monitoring how he feels eight months removed from a torn ACL. Giants HC Brian Daboll added: “He will play every snap the (first team offense) is in.” (Jordan Raanan)

added: “He will play every snap the (first team offense) is in.” (Jordan Raanan) Jones told reporters it wasn’t a fun discussion with Schoen about the Giants’ attempts to replace him this offseason but his focus is on compartmentalizing and playing “as well as I can.” (Hughes)

Giants RT Evan Neal was placed on the PUP list to start camp. Schoen noted he’s not far from returning but veteran OL Jermaine Eluemunor will move from left guard to right tackle to replace him. Daboll said they’ll “revisit” that lineup when Neal is healthy. (Hughes)

was placed on the PUP list to start camp. Schoen noted he’s not far from returning but veteran OL will move from left guard to right tackle to replace him. Daboll said they’ll “revisit” that lineup when Neal is healthy. (Hughes) Eluemunor later had to leave practice after taking what looked like a shot to the ribs. (Dan Duggan)

Giants defender Isaiah Simmons was working with the cornerbacks during the first practice of camp and the current plan is to use him as a nickel corner. Simmons has played nickel, safety and linebacker throughout his career, and is on board with the move to nickel. (Raanan)

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn raved about the development of LB Jack Campbell this offseason as a leader of the defense.

“Let me tell you,” Glenn said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “First off, he’s a man. He’s a grown man. He’s really taken control of this offseason the way he should take control of it. He’s a true Mike backer. He’s a guy that lives, breathes, green-dot mentality as a Mike backer. …He’s doing a heck of a job, and the way he’s leading men as far as defense is impressive to see.”