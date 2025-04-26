Eagles Signing UDFA OT Hollin Pierce

By
Tony Camino
-

Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports the Eagles are signing UDFA OT Hollin Pierce out of Rutgers. 

Eagles helmet

Kubena adds Pierce will get $180k guaranteed in his deal.

Pierce, 24, was a no-star recruit and was unranked before eventually committing to Rutgers following an off year during COVID. He spent five seasons there and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Pierce appeared in 52 games and made 50 starts at left and right tackle. 

