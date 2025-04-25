NFC Notes: Howie Roseman, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman noted that his mindset is different when it comes to pursuing trades, especially during the draft.

“That’s an example of being an outsider, and looking at the league when I was studying it, before I got into the league, and then coming into the league and understanding that there were opportunities to get aggressive,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk. “With that also comes risk. All those moves don’t always work out, and it’s probably more conservative just to stand pat, stay where you are, whether it’s with players on your team or during the draft, and see what comes to you. When you trade up in a draft, you’ve got to deal with the consequences of who ends up being there with the spot you move out of. Sometimes you say, ‘I could have sat there and got this player.’ So you have to deal with that, too. For me, being aggressive has always been part of my DNA, and I feel fortunate that I have the people around me who support that.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman gave credit to Big Dom DiSandro, whose presence on the sideline as “senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations” helps the team identify draft picks that will fit in with the team’s culture.

“We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk. “We start with these basic principles of, ‘We will not draft because of this.’ When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little more subjective, and that’s based on all the information we get.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that he asked both QB Russell Wilson and QB Jameis Winston to address the team as the determine who the leader is.

“I think that’s important for the quarterback position,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “Again, Russell has been doing this for a long time, as has Jameis. Both of those guys, I asked them to get up this morning in front of the offense and talk a little bit about their story, kind of where they came from and who is important to them in their life and what’s important to them in this game, and they both did a great job. It’s really early in the process, but they understand what leadership is. They’ve done it in a number of places; I expect them to do that here.”

Giants TE Theo Johnson said he’s excited to work with Wilson and believes he’s capable of elevating the offense.

“I’m super excited to work with him,” Johnson said. “You know, the little bit that we’ve worked together, I think he’s going to be not only great for our offense, but for our team. … From the very first interaction with him, you could tell the guy knows a lot of ball, and the biggest takeaway for me was just his passion. He loves football and every aspect of the game, which is infectious and something that he’s going to infect in our locker room just his love and his passion for the game.“