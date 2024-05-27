AFC Notes: Tyler Boyd, Christian Kirk, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DE Kwity Paye said having his fifth-year option exercised for 2025 gives him extra motivation going into next season.

“To me, it’s just been more motivation,” Paye said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “They’re giving me more opportunities to just add to the team, and just contribute to winning. … I’ve been improving every single year, so I’ve just got to keep doing that and show the team why I’m supposed to be here.”

Colts DC Gus Bradley is confident Paye has “another level” to his game.

“There is another level for him,” Bradley said. “You can just feel with Kwity, like we said with rushers, sometimes it can take some time.”

Paye noticed things from last season that he could clean up.

“There are times where I watch film, and I’ll be close to a sack, but I didn’t turn my hips, I didn’t finish through, I didn’t rip through,” Paye said. “There’s some times where I’ll leave my trail arm behind and it’ll give the o-line a chance to hold me up. It’s really just finishing all my moves.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk missed the end of the 2023 season due to injury and feels the league forgot what he could do. Kirk looks to step up after the loss of WR Calvin Ridley by returning to his previous production.

“Ready to wake some people back up and remind them of the type of player I am,” Kirk said, via Shaaz Peerani of First Coast News. “I feel like the offseason has been forever for me. Injuries are more mentally challenging than anything. It tests your mental, but kind of callus your mind into putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and pushing through.”

Titans

Titans WR Tyler Boyd is glad to join Tennessee under HC Brian Callahan after their time together in Cincinnati and thinks he is a “missing piece” for their offense.

“I trust Cally’s way of operating because he did it in Cincy,” Boyd said, via 104.5TheZone. “I feel like I was one of the missing pieces for us to put it together and be mentioned as a contending team.”

Boyd acknowledged it’s a strange feeling playing for a new organization after spending eight years with the Bengals.

“It’s definitely weird – I’d been with Cincy eight years, this is my ninth year,” Boyd said, via Jim Wyatt. “Just having a different (uniform) on, it’s new beginnings. But I don’t look at it like it might be hard, or I have to readapt. I am older, I’m a vet, and I know what to expect. These guys around here are all cool, and it feels right. It just feels right. … This just felt at home to me.”