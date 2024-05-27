NFC Notes: Leonard Floyd, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

In free agency, veteran DE Leonard Floyd had his choice of suitors before signing with the 49ers. Floyd outlined why he chose San Francisco and considered the culture a huge factor.

“It was the team, always, from the outside looking in, I knew that the 49ers were one of those teams who always came out and played hard, every single player came out and played their hardest,” Floyd said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “They play grown man football. You got to wake up early, eat your breakfast early when you the 49ers because it’s going to be a physical game. So seeing that from the outside made me want to be a part of that. Seeing them get close these past few years, I wanted to come in and help us get over the hump.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals veterans are setting the standard at offseason workouts by bringing passion and positive energy every day. Arizona C Hjalte Froholdt highlighted the team’s attitude to this point in the offseason and loves the vibe around the building.

“You can feel everybody wants to push each other and it’s exciting to be here right now,” Froholdt said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “All the vets are here too, that don’t necessarily need to be here. We’ve got Budda (Baker) in here working, we’ve got James Conner in here working, we’ve got Kyler (Murray) in here working. It’s like, if they are in here, I need to be in here.”

“And I don’t feel like I’m here because I am forced to. I’m excited to be here. So yeah, I’m pretty stoked right now.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said determining how to attack the NFL’s new kickoff rule is an “ongoing” process and they are experimenting with different things.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” Macdonald said, via ProFootballTalk. “We have a lot of — I don’t want to say experimentation, but that’s kind of what it is. What works in terms of alignments and how we can play things, and who can block what, the schemes. It will be interesting to see because we’re not sharing secrets on how we’re going to operate and we’ll have to adapt.”

In the end, Macdonald is excited about the kickoffs and thinks they can make some big plays.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a really fun football play. I think that’s the whole spirit behind what everybody was trying to do,” Macdonald said. “We have a really good chance to make it a really exciting play.”