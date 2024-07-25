49ers Place LT Trent Williams On Did Not Report List

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed LT Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list.

To fill the open roster spot, the team signed WR Malik Turner.

Williams is holding out of training camp as he seeks an adjustment to his contract and is subject to fines of $50,000 per day he’s absent.

Widely regarded as the top tackle in football, Williams has been passed in salary by a few players in recent years. He was the league’s top-paid tackle at $23 million per year when he signed the deal but the market has pushed closer to $30 million now.

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams is currently set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in and started 15 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.