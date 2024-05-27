AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, George Pickens, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns sixth-round LB Nathaniel Watson said he’s ready to be the play-caller for the defense if he’s called upon to fill that role.

“They called me, ‘Can you come up here early? We need to have a talk with you.’ I’m thinking I’m in trouble,” Watson said, via Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. “I said, ‘I’m comfortable playing wherever you need me to play.’ I’ve always been a do-it guy for the team, whatever they need me to be, I’m going to do it.”

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken noted that he would like to see his team jump out to an early lead in games this season and grind the clock down by giving the ball to new RB Derrick Henry, adding he would love to see Henry get 300 carries in 2024.

“I know this: If [Henry] carries it 300 times, we’re having a helluva year,” Monken told the team website. “It means we’re running it a lot. It means we’re up in games. We want him to finish, [and] we want him to be the closer.”

“First and foremost, like every player, we want him to make it through the season. It’s a long season – 17 games,” Monken added. “So, we’ll see how that goes. I mean, he’s been so durable.”

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens believes the team’s revamped quarterback room can help him produce more.

“I feel like it can benefit a lot,” Pickens said on Tuesday, via PFT. “With this type of mindset or scheme, my job is to just get open.”

Pickens believes he still has a lot more of his playmaking ability to prove to the league.

“I can only go off of how the quarterback plays. I can thrive more,” Pickens said. “The yardage showed it. I should have made the Pro Bowl.”