Browns Hoping To Get CB Greg Newsome Back By Week 1 After Hamstring Surgery

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced CB Greg Newsome needed to have surgery on his hamstring, per Zac Jackson.

He added the team is “hopeful” about getting Newsome back in time to play Week 1. Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson also had a knee scope and is targeting a return before Week 1, per Scott Petrak.

Both players are currently on the injured lists.

Newsome, 23, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

Newsome is going into the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Newsome appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 14 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 55 corner out of 127 qualifying players.

Tomlinson, 30, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. He played out that deal and signed a four-year, $57 million deal in free agency with the Browns.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 28 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.