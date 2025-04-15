AFC Notes: Eric DeCosta, Travis Hunter, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter told NFL teams when meeting with them that he wants to play both positions in the NFL and would rather not play at all if it were only at one position.

“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter told CBS Sports. “Because I’ve been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it. I just feel very confident in myself, and I got a competitive spirit that I can do whatever I put my mind to, and I feel like I can do it. It’s been a blessing learning from the best to play that position, and you want to be better than him, so it’s good to be in that position. Just him telling me to just be where my feet are and take every moment and enjoy, knowing you only get to do it one time”

Colorado HC Deion Sanders was adamant at the team’s pro day that Hunter can succeed on both sides of the ball, given how much energy he has.

“Both,” Sanders said when asked about which position Hunter will play on NFL Network’s coverage of Colorado’s Pro Day. “The NFL is a slow game. You huddle (every play). How is the contact nowadays? Minimal. That game is more conducive to him being successful than a college game. College is tempo, tempo, tempo. Now, you’re talking about you have to be in shape. Pros, how many seconds between plays? Please, he’s going to go jogging after the darn game because he’s going to have all that energy man. He is built for this.”

Hunter knows he is one of the best players in the draft and wishes he could go number one, however, he is still grateful to be in his current position.

“It’s up to them to want me to be on their team and the organization to believe that they can let me do exactly what I want to do, and that’s play both sides of the ball and be the same Travis that I was in college and better,” Hunter noted. “I don’t believe in wishing to be the second overall pick. If it was up to me, I’ll be the first overall pick. I’m blessed to be the best player in this, one of the best players in this draft, in this class, so I’m blessed to be where I’m at. It’s not up to me. When they call my name, if they call my name, then we’ll figure that out, but it’s not up to me. That’s what they think about me right now.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry acknowledged they can see him playing both ways, but that wide receiver would be the priority.

“In terms of Travis Hunter; cornerback or receiver, the answer is ‘yes.’ He can play both and I think that’s what makes him special,” Berry said. “But we would see him as a receiver primarily first. But I think what makes him a bit of a unicorn is that he can do both at a high level.”

As for draft day, Hunter loves to fish but won’t be out on a boat like Browns Hall of Fame LT Joe Thomas was when he was chosen third overall. Hunter is excited to get to walk across the stage in Green Bay when his name his called.

“It’ll just be a blessing,” Hunter said of being able to walk on stage as an NFL draft pick. “I’ll be the first person in my family to be able to do that. I’m also the oldest in my immediate family, and I have younger siblings. … My little siblings look up to me, and they know their big brother is doing everything that he put his mind to.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta : “We have a good team. We feel good about our roster. It will be hard for 11 players to make the team right out of the gate. I like having 11 picks. I think it gives us a lot of flexibility. Our goal would be to have extra picks every year.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

: “We have a good team. We feel good about our roster. It will be hard for 11 players to make the team right out of the gate. I like having 11 picks. I think it gives us a lot of flexibility. Our goal would be to have extra picks every year.” (Jeff Zrebiec) DeCosta mentioned that after weighing their options, the team felt it was best to re-sign LT Ronnie Stanley : “Left tackles don’t grow on trees. I think Ronnie (Stanley) had one of his best seasons.” (Zrebiec)

: “Left tackles don’t grow on trees. I think Ronnie (Stanley) had one of his best seasons.” (Zrebiec) For the draft, DeCosta said the team has removed 15 players from their board due to failed physicals and other red flags. (Zrebiec)

DeCosta was asked whether he expects TE Mark Andrews to still be with team in 2025: “I never know what’s going to happen, but I can tell you this, Mark Andrews is a warrior. He’s a great player and we’re in the business of keeping as many great players as we can.” (Zrebiec)

to still be with team in 2025: “I never know what’s going to happen, but I can tell you this, Mark Andrews is a warrior. He’s a great player and we’re in the business of keeping as many great players as we can.” (Zrebiec) DeCosta and HC John Harbaugh highlighted cornerback, safety, and return specialist as positions of need ahead of the draft. (Zrebiec)

highlighted cornerback, safety, and return specialist as positions of need ahead of the draft. (Zrebiec) Lamar Jackson and DeCosta have texted recently: “We didn’t get into any specific players [in the draft]. We talked a little bit about the roster and just what he’s up to and his vision and his excitement for the season and all that stuff that goes into it.” ( Ravens QBand DeCosta have texted recently: “We didn’t get into any specific players [in the draft]. We talked a little bit about the roster and just what he’s up to and his vision and his excitement for the season and all that stuff that goes into it.” ( Jamison Hensley

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth said the team has the utmost confidence in QB Mason Rudolph leading the change offensively.

“As guys on the team, we have all the belief in Mason,” Freiermuth said, via PFT. “You know he made some big plays when he was here last, winning three straight games to make the playoffs. Whatever happens, happens, but we will see.”

The Steelers signed OT Calvin Anderson to a two-year, $4 million contract with $830k guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.17 million and $1.5 million, and Anderson also has a $500k roster bonus due March 15th, 2026. (Over The Cap)

to a two-year, $4 million contract with $830k guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.17 million and $1.5 million, and Anderson also has a $500k roster bonus due March 15th, 2026. (Over The Cap) The Steelers have hired Luke Smith as the team’s quality control coach. (Alex Kozora)