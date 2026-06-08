AFC Notes: Jared Verse, Todd Monken, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken commented on the acquisition of pass rusher Jared Verse, saying he believes Verse will be a perfect fit for the team and its defense.

“I mean, he’s gonna fit us like a glove,” Monken said, via Pro Football Talk. “You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed. But just his willingness to get here, be here this morning to get into meetings and be on the practice field says a lot about him.”

“He was one of those guys where you certainly had a game plan for and I think he’s only going to continue to ascend,” Monken added. “Certainly, his tape speaks for itself. I mean, being a Defensive Rookie of the Year and then a Pro Bowler. How many guys have done that? It’s a pretty elite group he’s in.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers seemingly won’t be a regular off-season headline next off-season as he’s determined that his playing career is officially over after this coming season.

“This is it,” Rodgers said, via Around The NFL.

Rodgers added that HC Mike McCarthy‘s joining the organization was the deciding factor in his wanting to come back for one more year.

“I love Mike T. I really appreciate the opportunity to come in last year and love my experience with him,” Rodgers said. “I thought when he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him. I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh. But when the decision was made to hire Mike (McCarthy), I started to open my mind back up to coming back.”

Rodgers added that while he’s very familiar with McCarthy’s offense, there are new aspects he’ll need to adjust to.

“I spent 13 years in [McCarthy’s offense],” he said. “He’s changed some stuff when he was in Dallas with Dak (Prescott). I’ll battle on a couple of things that I’ll be stubborn about, terminology-wise. I think part of the process is just growing. Me having to adjust some of the things I’ve done or the terminology I like. It’s a fun learning experience right now.”

Steelers

New Steelers DC Patrick Graham discussed his coaching approach and made it clear that he is honest and straightforward with all his players.

“The best advice I ever got in my first spring in the NFL. A legendary coach told me … ‘Pat, remember this, the good players want to be coached.’ So, for me, what I do is I study, I get to know those guys on the field, off the field, I study them, and I’m looking for how I can help them improve. Especially as a coordinator, how can I help them improve one thing, and then try to use my expertise to help guide them on that, and always be honest and truthful? That’s the best advice I ever got, and it served me well throughout my career. They want to be coached and always be truthful and honest with them,” Graham said, via Mark Kaboly.