AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ohio State DT Ty Hamilton visited the Bengals. (Billy Marshall)
- Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bengals. (Ian Rapoport)
- Nebraska DL Ty Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tony Pauline)
- Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ohio State LT Josh Simmons had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (SportsDudeHeinz)
- Miami OL Jalen Rivers took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Adam Schefter)
- South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Adam Schefter)
- Montana State QB Tommy Mellott took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
Browns
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Browns. (Ian Rapoport)
- Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone II has had multiple meetings with the Browns. (Tony Pauline)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo took a visit with the Browns. (Zac Jackson)
Ravens
- Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
- UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will have a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Jordan Schultz)
- Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ian Rapoport)
- Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oklahoma State CB Korie Black had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Jordan Schultz)
Steelers
- UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)
- Minnesota DB Justin Walley took a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)
