AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bengals

  • Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Ohio State DT Ty Hamilton visited the Bengals. (Billy Marshall)
  • Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bengals. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Nebraska DL Ty Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tony Pauline)
  • Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Ohio State LT Josh Simmons had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
  • Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (SportsDudeHeinz)
  • Miami OL Jalen Rivers took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Adam Schefter)
  • South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Adam Schefter)
  • Montana State QB Tommy Mellott took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)

Browns

  • Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Browns. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone II has had multiple meetings with the Browns. (Tony Pauline)
  • Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo took a visit with the Browns. (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

  • Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
  • UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
  • Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will have a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Jordan Schultz)
  • Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Virginia S Jonas Sanker had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Oklahoma State CB Korie Black had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Jordan Schultz)

Steelers

  • UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)
  • Minnesota DB Justin Walley took a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)

