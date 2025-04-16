AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Bengals

Browns

Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Browns. (Ian Rapoport)

has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Browns. (Ian Rapoport) Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone II has had multiple meetings with the Browns. (Tony Pauline)

has had multiple meetings with the Browns. (Tony Pauline) Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo took a visit with the Browns. (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)

will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo) UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)

says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo) Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will have a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Jordan Schultz)

will have a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Jordan Schultz) Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson) Virginia S Jonas Sanker had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ian Rapoport)

had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ian Rapoport) Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson) Oklahoma State CB Korie Black had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Jordan Schultz)

Steelers

UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)

says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo) Minnesota DB Justin Walley took a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)