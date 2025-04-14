AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Deion Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Myles Murphy is working on getting quicker with his hands and changing his diet ahead of next season.

“I’m not really worried about all that, let’s be honest,” Murphy said of competition, via the team’s website. “It’s me versus me right now. Just trying to be way better than last year, for sure. I know I’ve got everything that it takes to dominate in the league. It’s just building up the confidence to know I can make those plays that are ahead of me.”

Browns

Colorado HC Deion Sanders said he spoke with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and believes that either QB Shadeur Sanders or WR/CB Travis Hunter will end up in Cleveland.

“[I] spoke to the owner, truly delightful. He was engaging. … I think one of those guys is going to be there [at No. 2],” Sanders said, via ESPN.

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth says that he will be ready to go regardless of who is throwing him passes in 2025, including Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

“Yeah, I mean, so like whoever we get—like if it’s Aaron, like whoever it is—even Mason—like Mason has his things, like Aaron has his things. It’s gonna be cool to learn from all these guys, so I just take it and embrace it just to kind of, you know, understand more of the game of football, because everyone sees it a different way.” Freiermuth said, via SteelersWire.com.

Tom Pelissero appeared on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, noting that some Steelers players are feeling uncertain about the situation regarding Rodgers.

“Cam Heyward, who then proceeded to try and walk that back several times when he said, ‘Hey, you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t.’ That opinion, from everything I’ve been told, is not solely Cam Heyward’s. There are other people—certainly in the organization, in the locker room—who are just going, ‘What are we doing? We’re back for offseason workouts in like 10 days. We’re coming up on the draft. What is the plan?’”