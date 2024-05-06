Jets Make Six Roster Moves

Update:

The New York Jets announced six moves coming out of minicamp, four new ones to the two previously reported.

We've signed QB Andrew Peasley, QB Colby Suits, DB/RET Brandon Codrington. We've waived QB PeeWee Jarrett, LB Tre Jenkins and DL Manny Jones. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 6, 2024

The team also signed QB Andrew Peasley while cutting QB PeeWee Jarrett, LB Manny Jones and LB Tre Jenkins.

The New York Jets signed former N.C. Central CB Brandon Codrington to a contract, per his agent.

The agent for Houston Christian QB Colby Suits also says his client signed a contract with the Jets.

Congrats to @Colby_Suits on signing with the @nyjets! The Jets loved Colby's size, arm, athleticism, and decision-making in mini camp and wanted to make sure he stayed in New Jersey! #HCfamily pic.twitter.com/LOSgZ6o1s5 — Nathan Shackelford (@nathanshack19) May 6, 2024

Both players participated in the Jets’ rookie minicamp this past week.

Suits, 6-4 and 240 pounds, spent four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe and one season at Southeastern Louisiana before concluding his college career at Houston Baptist.

In 2023, Suits appeared in 10 games and completed 158 of 283 pass attempts (56 percent) for 1,919 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 162 yards rushing and four touchdowns.