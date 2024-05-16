Bears Signed DL Austin Booker To Rookie Contract

The Chicago Bears have signed DL Austin Booker to his rookie contract, according to Kevin Fishbain.

The Bears selected him with the 144th overall pick in the 2024 draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.3 million contract that includes a $349,146 signing bonus.

Booker 21, transferred to Kansas from Minnesota and was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2023 and was also First-team All-Big 12.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Raiders LB Maxx Crosby.

In two seasons with the Golden Gophers and one with the Jayhawks, Booker appeared in 18 games and recorded 58 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.