AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Vikings and Patriots made calls to the Chargers to inquire about a trade for Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert. Chargers GM Joe Hortiz noted trading Herbert was never in the realm of possibilities.

“Justin who?” Hortiz said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “No. No, at the combine I had some people ask me would we consider it, and they were quickly shot down. No, that is never an option.”

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins‘ one-year, $1.6 million deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus while $50,000 of his $1 million base salary is guaranteed. He can earn up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $50,000 roster bonus. (OverTheCap)

Chiefs

The Chiefs grabbed 2024 fourth-round TE Jared Wiley in the draft as part of their offensive additions this offseason. Wiley spoke about what he could contribute to the team while acknowledging the elite collection of talent on the roster.

“Yeah, I’m really confident in myself, especially in the red zone. I felt like that was a spot this past year where I really made my money, so to speak,” Wiley said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “I try to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself, especially down there in the red zone. I’m excited for an opportunity like that and I’m definitely going to make the most of it.”

“I would say that if you ask anybody and they say that they don’t watch the Chiefs, I would say that they’re lying to you. You know they’re a super explosive offense. They’re really fun to watch, a big play offense, and like I said earlier (they have) the best quarterback in the NFL, some of the best receivers in the NFL, the best tight end in the NFL. Just watching their offense and how they operate and how they move, it’s so exciting to watch week in and week out, and I’m really excited to be able to get to be a part of that.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams doesn’t regret asking for a trade from Green Bay but said that he is proud of how QB Jordan Love has performed recently.

“In hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a f-cking baller, man. I’m so happy for him,” Adams said, via PFT. “I haven’t had the chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point ‘I definitely don’t regret changing, but I’m super proud of what you’ve done. If there was a way I could pull you over here and drag you with me that would have been cool too.’ Because, obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don’t regret what I did, but, at the same time, it’s definitely you look back on it like ‘damn that boy kind of balling right now.’”