Chargers Sign Fourth-Round DT Justin Eboigbe

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed fourth-round DT Justin Eboigbe to a rookie contract on Thursday. 

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Chargers:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Joe Alt OT  
2 Ladd McConkey WR  
3 Junior Colson LB Signed
4 Justin Eboigbe DT Signed
5 Tarheeb Still CB Signed
5 Cam Hart CB Signed
6 Kimani Vidal RB Signed
7 Brenden Rice WR Signed
7 Cornelius Johnson WR Signed

 

Eboigbe, 23, was a one-year starter at Alabama and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,859,012 rookie contract that includes a $839,012 signing bonus and will carry a $1,004,753 cap figure in 2024. 

During his college career, Eboigbe appeared in 56 games and recorded 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, and four pass defenses.  

