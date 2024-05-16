Chargers Sign Fourth-Round DT Justin Eboigbe

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed fourth-round DT Justin Eboigbe to a rookie contract on Thursday.
yesssirrr
we’ve signed draft pick justin eboigbe → https://t.co/xG71M3urJo pic.twitter.com/Cy6zmEwP0Z
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024
This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Chargers:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Joe Alt
|OT
|2
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|3
|Junior Colson
|LB
|Signed
|4
|Justin Eboigbe
|DT
|Signed
|5
|Tarheeb Still
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Cam Hart
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Brenden Rice
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Cornelius Johnson
|WR
|Signed
Eboigbe, 23, was a one-year starter at Alabama and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,859,012 rookie contract that includes a $839,012 signing bonus and will carry a $1,004,753 cap figure in 2024.
During his college career, Eboigbe appeared in 56 games and recorded 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, and four pass defenses.
