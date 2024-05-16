Chargers Sign Fourth-Round DT Justin Eboigbe

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed fourth-round DT Justin Eboigbe to a rookie contract on Thursday.

yesssirrr we’ve signed draft pick justin eboigbe → https://t.co/xG71M3urJo pic.twitter.com/Cy6zmEwP0Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Chargers:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Joe Alt OT 2 Ladd McConkey WR 3 Junior Colson LB Signed 4 Justin Eboigbe DT Signed 5 Tarheeb Still CB Signed 5 Cam Hart CB Signed 6 Kimani Vidal RB Signed 7 Brenden Rice WR Signed 7 Cornelius Johnson WR Signed

Eboigbe, 23, was a one-year starter at Alabama and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,859,012 rookie contract that includes a $839,012 signing bonus and will carry a $1,004,753 cap figure in 2024.

During his college career, Eboigbe appeared in 56 games and recorded 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, and four pass defenses.