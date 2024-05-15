NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed third-round OT Kiran Amegadjie

Broncos

Cardinals

Chiefs

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived WR Wayne Ruby with an injury designation

Panthers

  • Panthers waived RB Spencer Brown from injured reserve with a settlement

Vikings

  • Vikings signed sixth-round OT Walter Rouse

