NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/15

49ers
- 49ers signed sixth-round OT Jarrett Kingston
Bears
- Bears signed third-round OT Kiran Amegadjie
Broncos
- Broncos waived DB Cam Allen
- Broncos signed P Trenton Gill
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed third-round DB Elijah Jones
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed fourth-round TE Jared Wiley, fourth-round DB Jaden Hicks, fifth-round C Hunter Nourzad, sixth-round DB Kamal Hadden, and seventh-round G C.J. Hanson
Eagles
- Eagles signed sixth-round C Dylan McMahon and fifth-round LB Jeremiah Trotter
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB Anthony Johnson
Giants
- Giants signed third-round DB Andru Phillips and sixth-round LB Darius Muasau
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived WR Wayne Ruby with an injury designation
Panthers
- Panthers waived RB Spencer Brown from injured reserve with a settlement
Vikings
- Vikings signed sixth-round OT Walter Rouse
